‘Free Hong Kong’: Hong Kong students take to Eastern Avenue

Donning face masks, megaphone and dark clothing, the protesters arrived on Eastern Avenue. They organised via the encrypted messaging app, Telegram. Two previous rallies have been cancelled. Even this protest was stalled earlier this week when the Facebook event was taken down after the host’s account was reported.

But a late-Winter downpour did not deter more than 50 Hong Kong students and recent graduates from rallying behind the five demands of protesters in Hong Kong. Across the Pacific, Hong Kong protests entered their fifth month.

They were joined by a group of ten peaceful counter-protesters, bearing Chinese flags, separated from the main Hong Kong student contingent by a row of more than ten police officers.

One of those counter-protesters, a student from Macquarie University, told Honi that there was an increasing sense of “bad blood between Chinese and Hong Kong students.”

Those counter-protesters held signs and placards.

One read: “Hey hi rich kid rioters: If you really care about democracy then start by not mistreating and exploiting your domestic maids.”

“Defend Socialistic China against Imperialism! Resist meddling in Hong Kong by colonial powers,” read another.

“Our intentions were peaceful, we were here to support mainland students who might walk past the protesters and do something irrational.”

A University spokesperson told Honi that it had taken precautions to avoid the violent clashes which occurred at the University of Queensland.

“Whilst we hope the protest will be peaceful, our security team will be present.”

A sizeable Campus Security presence also flanked the protesters in the first large-scale operation for new security contractor, Australian Concert and Entertainment Security, which took over from Wilson Security earlier this year.

Across the police line, the Hong Kong protesters delivered speeches in Mandarin and Cantonese. Amongst the speakers was Kurt Iveson, President of the National Tertiary Education Union branch at the University. One speaker was briefly heckled by a Mandarin-speaking student who made an offensive gesture.

“We are a leaderless movement,” another speaker said at the beginning of the protest. “We do not speak for everyone.”

In a letter to the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, the Hong Kong Students’ Association demanded the University condemn the removal of the Lennon Wall as an “attack on freedom of expression.” The Eastern Avenue Lennon Wall was dismantled earlier this month and a Lennon Wall in the Graffiti Tunnel was found in a bin.

Today’s protest follows comments by Vice-Chancellor Michael Spence in the Sydney Morning Herald, where he described rising sinophobic sentiments as reminiscent of the White Australia Policy.



Earlier this week, Spence also wrote to staff and students reiterating the University’s commitment to diversity and free speech on campus.

“There’s no doubt that there are newsworthy things happening across the globe and there are students who may be personally impacted or have strong opinions about what is going on.”

“These feelings can be exacerbated on a genuinely diverse campus like ours.”

Support for the today’s protest from the student community has been mixed. Liberal-aligned club Students for Liberty pulled support for the protest earlier this week when it became clear that it would endanger a deal between Panda and the Moderate Liberals to support Josie Jakovac for President in this year’s SRC race.

Former Club Secretary Kerrod Gream expressed his disappointment in a Facebook post.

“Never have I been more ashamed of the legacy I felt at Sydney University than I am today.”



“Sydney University Students for Liberty refused to share a protest event supporting Hong Kong against a state that has threatened military action if protests calling for more independence from China weren’t stopped,” Gream said.

More to come.