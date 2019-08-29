SRC 2019: Here is what the candidates are promising

Disclaimer: Editors Pranay Jha and Liam Thorne are conflicted off SRC election coverage.

With less than a month to go until the 2019 SRC election, Honi has received a copy of the policies of both presidential candidates and each every council and Honi ticket. Here is a look at some of those policies.

President

Both presidential candidates, Josie Jakovac (Moderate Liberal) and Liam Donohoe (Grassroots), are intent on displaying their credentials in their policy platform. Jakovac has been heavily involved in the He administration as both a councillor and a member of the General Executive, and has used these associations to furnish her reputation as someone who gets things done. Donohoe similarly draws attention to his status as a bona fide SRC die-hard, boasting involvement with the Council, General Executive, and Honi Soit over a number of years.

The perennial divide between services and activism is once again largely at play in this year’s contest. Jakovac’s statement emphasises student services and student welfare, with policy points on expanding study spaces, launching free keepcups and bamboo straws, and increasing the availability of counselling and psychological services. Donohoe meanwhile highlights his ample activist experience, promising to uphold the SRC’s tradition of campus activism and advocacy by resisting fee deregulation and supporting collectives. Despite their factional dissimilarities, the two candidates in fact share a number of policies, including hiring a dedicated sexual assault lawyer for the SRC.

Though the outcome of the presidential election is uncertain, one thing stands out as particularly likely: it will almost certainly be one of the more combative races seen in recent years. Jakovac and Donohoe are clearly at opposite ends of the political spectrum, and with no other candidates to distract from the matter, both have already taken the liberty of launching attacks on one another and their respective factions. Jakovac, despite belonging to the faction that currently controls both the Executive and the Council, has warned that she cannot abide seeing the SRC “twisted” by “self-indulged radicals”, referring to the broad-left faction of which her rival is a part. Similarly, Donohoe has warned of the perils that will result following another year of “incompetent” leadership. It remains to be seen how these tensions will manifest during debates and on the hustings.

Honi Soit

As announced last week, editorship of this paper will be contested by two tickets in the repetitive annual contest between Honi insiders and outsiders. In this case, FIT is most certainly the insider ticket and CREAM the outsider ticket.

In a similar move to previous outsider tickets such as MINT for Honi in 2017, CREAM has pledged to bring political and intellectual diversity to the paper. Their plan for content also includes the introduction of university sports reporting (another policy of MINT’s), subject advice columns, the addition of clubs and societies reports alongside existing SRC reports, and the recycling of popular USyd rants posts. CREAM also has a number of policies which defy explanation: “regular online content” — something which has been a mainstay of Honi for at least a decade — and “improving student writing with submission feedback” — something which all editorial teams have done since, we can only assume, the paper’s inception. Of course, it’s worth remembering: none of CREAM’s members would know this, as none have ever written for Honi.

FIT’s policy, on the other hand, reads like a greatest-hits of establishment tickets over the years. Making an appearance once again is the oft-promised yet sporadically delivered Honi podcast (a concept recently resurrected to rapturous enthusiasm) as well as the obligatory pledge to hold student politicians and university management to account. FIT’s policy doc at times strays into the redundant — many promises are merely guarantees to maintain permanent fixtures in the Honi apparatus, like parties. Others stray into the realm of questionable necessity, like the introduction of a subscription-based delivery service. Then again, what’s an Honi policy doc without a few imaginative promises?

Both tickets have embraced this year’s introduction of a regular multilingual section. FIT, which features two international student editors, has promised the maintenance of the section and the practice of translating news to Chinese, while CREAM has promised “increased content by international students for international students.”

Council

What is there to say about council? Not a lot, really. Most of what you need to know is covered in our previous article. A notable amount of tickets across the political spectrum are focusing on hot-button issues like lobbying against Open Learning Environment units. Most tickets’ policies can be inferred from their name alone.

We can now confirm that the new kid on the block, Cupcake — fielding two tickets aimed at representing commerce and law students — is being headed by international students Yaqi Chen and Jiayu (Kelly) Chen. No prizes for guessing what they study.



Cupcake’s policy platform will focus on improving the SRC’s links with Taylor’s College, a foundational program which bridges international students to USyd. Cupcake has also pledged a Chinese traditional festival celebration and greater legal volunteering opportunities whilst expanding the secondhand textbook market for law students.

As always, the Moderate Liberals’ old nemesis, the Soft Right, are also in the race, fielding “Liberal students for SRC” and “Liberals for Free Speech.” After long-running animosity and recent scuffles between the two camps, it’s not clear whether the Soft Right will back Jakovac for president.

“Colleges for SRC” is also in the field, reprising its self-proclaimed role as the “only truly independent ticket for the Residential College community.” This time, the ticket will be headed by St Paul’s resident Nicholas Comino, who previously held a state-level role on the Australian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS) and whose SRC experience consists of roles on the Intercollegiate Collective, a body created this year. That body declined to comment on internal college affairs after Honi revealed an ANZAC Day hazing ritual occurred at St Paul’s.

NUS

The same assortment of die-hard hacks will adorn the NUS ballot paper once again this year with Unity, NLS, Switch, Grassroots and the Mod-Libs all in the ring.

Newcomer, Activist Strikeback, is headed by Solidarity-aligned climate strike organiser Kelton Muir. Ahead of September’s global climate strike, climate activists will be looking to gain a foothold in the national union to tap into a broader student base and a national platform.



Chances are, though, if you’ve made it this far and know what the NUS is, you’ve already made your mind up.