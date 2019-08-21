It rains, until it doesn’t.

The nurse asks questions and I

have no answers. I sketch a rabbit

with bloodied teeth. What did it eat

to stain its mouth so? Later, I draw

the crest of one cloud shoaling into

the trough of another. A cold sun,

light running like open wounds down

my arms. I stay. The ward smells of my

sweat and someone else’s urine.

It doesn’t rain, until it does.

I see the rabbit in the window before

it sees me, and I sketch it again.

A scared thing, crouching inside

that other skin. I sketch its hands, first.

Fingers coiled, shaking, as claws.

Tracing the shell of one ear, there.

Its eye, here. And look,

it still has blood

on its teeth.