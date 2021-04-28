Eileen Chong and Allison Whittaker: Unacknowledged Legislators

Percy Shelley’s assertion that “poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world” in The Defence of Poetry is the clearest illustration of his belief that imaginative practice and political activism are inextricably intertwined. A conversation with Eileen Chong and Alison Whittaker, both on the upcoming Unacknowledged Legislators panel at the Sydney Writers Festival, reveals that poetry is the production of human values and concepts. So by laying down the values and laws the world lives by, is in essence the legislation of the world.

Eileen Chong is an Australian poet and teacher born in Singapore with deeply rooted Hakka Chinese ancestry. Sitting down with Eileen taught me about the confronting nature of poetry. Most people first encounter poetry in a formal setting, for example in the classroom where a poem is presented as a puzzle that possesses an answer. But Chong doesn’t think all poems are necessarily puzzles, or that all poems have answers.

I believe poetry is a way to express what one fears, to walk head-first into uncertainty and not know where you might end up. “Certainly, I feel that poems can try to be answers to questions, that poems can arise from a state of questioning, and a state of not-knowing,.” she said, (add description).

“When I was studying for my masters in creative writing, I realised I was a poet. I wanted to pursue that, and it was an absolute privilege for me to be able to.”

In her latest work, A Thousand Crimson Blooms, Eileen extends her feelings to the reader: courage and compassion; kinship and kindness; and a fully embodied sense of time in motion. In A Thousand Crimson Blooms, life is deeply illuminated by the sensuous detail of these often filmic poems, whose immersive surface reflects a careful art. Wisdom counters violence, anger ends in connection, and grief resounds with love: ‘You ask me the questions. I say / Yes, yes, and yes.’

The collection presents a story of family love – a love that often goes unspoken and is enveloped in cultural differences through the effects of migration and language barriers. At times I felt Chong’s immense anger and grief for the lives she wanted to live, but her carefully considered words also conveyed a sense of healing and acceptance: ‘my soul will find my body / and my body will wake.’ In one poem, Chong says, ‘I am without shell,’ and this vulnerability and exploration of self is true of the whole collection.

Alison Whittaker, another of the Sydney Writers Festival’s Unacknowledged Legislators, is a Gomeroi poet, essayist and legal scholar from Gadigal land of the Eora nation. Her most recent work, Blakwork, is a compelling collection exploring Indigenous culture and the connections found (and lost) in our everyday lives.

“Blackwork” is a kind of embroidery used on shirts and smocks in the time of Henry VIII. Similarly, Whittaker’s Blakwork weaves a complex image of life in post-colonial Australia.

The structure of subtle disruption is a technique implemented consistently throughout Blakwork. Alison lures you in with deep description, humour and playfulness but never lets you forget the harsh underlying reality of Indigenous displacement and labour. References to these struggles have been woven into our contemporary cultural consciousness, and Whittaker reflects this through the campaigns of Eddie Mabo in “The forty-nine most common three-word phrases in the Mabo decision, ranked.” Whittaker’s unique use of structure asks us to look again, and to pay attention.

Her identity, poetic skills and legal knowledge are continually translated through creative practice. Crafting poetry out of the State’s cold, lifeless terminology through a ranking system makes order out of the chaos of colonial law. ‘The raw numbness that I feel when reading about another Aboriginal death in custody, another mine being built on our stolen lands or the continued removal of Indigenous children,’ Alison curves the seemingly unrelated roads of legal methodology and poetic construction, bringing them into intersection. And from these crossroads, she builds poetry that expresses her identity as an Indigenous woman.

This layering of structure and technique throughout Blakwork means you’re never quite sure what you’ll find on the other side of the page. What is certain is that Whittaker’s poetry is a fearless voice on Indigenous experiences.

The concept of poets as the unacknowledged legislators of the world still remains a bit of a mystery to me. But from talking to both Alison and Eileen, I’ve realised that poetry is an outlet of emotion for many people. I think that as we write and read more, poetically, we become more open to new ideas and we see the world from the unique frames of our poets.

The Unacknowledged Legislators panel is on May 2. Tickets available from the Sydney Writers Festival.