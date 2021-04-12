Nostalgia is overrated

Our media consumption in 2021 is vastly different than what it was two decades ago. Over the past few years, consumers have rapidly become inundated with media across a growing list of digital streaming platforms. Two decades ago, however, most young millennials and Gen Z would’ve been wading through DVD cases for the latest Toy Story or catching reruns of The Wiggles on ABC 2. Much has changed since then, but perhaps the element that has best persisted is children’s media itself.

With the abundance of digital media now readily disposable at our fingertips, children’s media has become a source of entertainment across many demographics. Shows such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, SpongeBob and Gravity Falls have received a cult following over the years. But it begs the question—two of the three aforementioned shows are reboots.

So, is the key ingredient nostalgia?

Corporations have been BANKING on nostalgia in recent years. Audiences have not only been hit with reboots of old-favourites, but also sequels, prequels and glorified CGI-heavy live action remakes (looking at you Disney). I would however argue that it is not nostalgia that necessitates success, but simply, good storytelling that facilitates an escape, while grounding itself in human experience.

To put my musings to the test, I decided to enlist some research participants and ask them some questions: 1) what their favourite children’s media is and 2) specifically what they enjoyed about it. The answers I received were both diverse and fascinating.

To sum up, here is a graphic of the five most popular responses (for the sake of clarity, I’ve combined all Disney shows under the label ‘Disney’.

One of the more profound and common themes that emerged from my discussions was the notion of escapism. As one of my friends put it, children’s media tends to give you ‘drama but without dark themes or death’. Perhaps what attracts adolescents and adults to children’s media is the light-heartedness of it all. Shows ranging from Gravity Falls to Pokémon situate themselves within fantastical realities far removed from our own.

Don’t get me wrong, these shows have every propensity to explore complex themes and serious challenges. But when they do, it’s often gentler and comfortingly predictable. Audiences are able to experience a sense of catharsis, seeing difficult themes handled with positivity and the notion of ‘good triumphing over evil’. Yes, children’s media does soften the blow of otherwise heavy themes. But that doesn’t lessen its storytelling potential. If anything, this has allowed children’s media to facilitate more diverse storytelling over time—such as Studio Ghibli, or even recent Disney movies such as Soul and Bao.

Moreover, the very format of children’s media has endured through the rise of adult animations such as The Simpsons or Rick and Morty. Beyond the animated format, The Simpsons shares the commonality of a boundless format with many children’s shows—a feature that has arguably aided in its longevity. Through its clever world-crafting, children’s media tends to explore numerous storylines and challenges within a reproducible format; and perhaps this lends it an effectiveness over adult media. Phineas and Ferb aptly demonstrated this by producing endless storylines chiefly geared around the prospect of one endless summer and two very bored brothers.

All in all, nostalgia is certainly powerful and media monopolies still seem intent on rehashing and reviving old stories—they seem to be garnering just enough positive acclaim to continue justifying it.

But is it the be all and end all? No, and without a genuine focus on humour and good storytelling, this formula might just die out.