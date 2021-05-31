Stories of my Dad’s childhood with Papa.

They would take their va’a at night

and fish,

At the village beach with

coral reefs nearby,

At night fish were slower, easier to catch

The night-winds were lukewarm

like the water,

Fish were always plentiful,

Papa would surface with many for dinner.

Years go by and Dad eventually moved

To Aotearoa and to so-called Australia.

To the time he told me about these stories

To when we both return to the Motherland.

We went to the same village beach

like stories told,

We dove into cool water,

Dad mentioned a difference,

Around the corals we searched for the same storied fish

We searched and searched…

The wind picks up, reminds me of my second home – cold

We ended up eating something else

that night.

All those stories of his childhood,

Warm water, plenty of fish, was it all true?

If I pass down these stories

and tell my own,

Return with my children

… what will they think?

***

This poem was published in ‘Embers’, a pullout in Honi’s Semester 1, Week 11 edition.