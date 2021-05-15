Former Conservatorium student faces court over allegations of sexually assaulting a minor

Last Saturday, pianist Jeremy So appeared before the Parramatta Bail Court facing allegations of grooming and sexually assaulting a minor. These events allegedly took place between 2009 and 2012 while So was a student at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. Bail was refused. So again appeared before the Central Local Court yesterday afternoon. The matter was adjourned until 27 May.

The complainant was a student at the Conservatorium High School, where So tutored piano and chamber music. The girl was 13 at the time. So was 18.

According to police fact sheets, only upon leaving the music industry did the complainant feel safe to report the assaults, almost a decade after the events allegedly took place.

So has been charged with 20 child sex offences, including counts of aggravated sexual assault with a minor, persistent sexual abuse of a child, procuring a child for sexual activity, and sexual activity with an underage person under his care.

The alleged offences occurred at So’s apartment, the complainant’s home, and inside the practice rooms in the high school.

Procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity carries a maximum penalty of 12 years in prison, or 15 if the child was under the age of 14 years.

The documents presented to court on Saturday included Messenger communications between the two, which showed that So had urged the complainant to “keep the relationship secret.” He warned that he could get arrested for “everything we’ve done so far,” adding that it could result in him being sent to prison for a decade.

Yesterday at 12:14pm, So’s case was presented at court. The prosecutor said, “My friend and I have had a discussion and the matter is to go over for eight weeks for brief to the 27th.”

It was also noted by the judge that at this stage, no brief has been ordered, there is no release application, and bail is still refused.

So did not appear and the case was adjourned.



Editors Note: This article was first published on 2 April, 2021.