After receiving a Dataminr alert late last night, NSW Police were informed that NTEU activists planned to use the large mobile boba statue outside of Manning House as a battering ram.

While information is scarce, sources have told The Boot that the NTEU intended to breach the F23 building using the oversized bubble tea on wheels.

Upon police approach, activists were tipped off about their imminent arrival, at which point, NTEU Headkicker David Brophy mounted the novelty beverage and sped off down Physics Road.

Police remain in pursuit, with Brophy last seen being towed down Eastern Avenue. Experts warn that the statue’s straw is particularly dangerous.