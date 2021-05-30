Oh, how you love me

Every night, like clockwork,

boiling water carefully bottled

and brought to my cold feet,

hiding under a soft crisp blanket.

A kerosene warmth running through my soles to soul —

Never a night I am not devoted

for to this reminder

that you still love me

The words I am proud of you were rare,

sealed away for exceptional occasions.

I worked with everything in me

just for a taste of this modest pledge

until I realised,

your love language was contrary —

Rainbow platters of fruit brought into my room

sliced into petite identical shapes

everyday with a precise dedication. .

Your consistency never failed,

made sure I knew I was loved

The clotted calluses on your parched hands,

the sore of your legs, back, arms, feet, neck

the dust on your lifeless uniform

its monotony evaporating your brilliant glow.

Though, never a complaint

The sacrifice of your laborious body

for the fruits of your children;

good girls birthed into an affinity with studies

wishful hope and yearning

that at least we

will breathe an easy life

in a promising Australia.