Students stand in solidarity with Palestine at snap speak-out

Students rallied in front of Fisher Library to stand against the ongoing colonial violence in Palestine.

The event, organised by Students for Palestine, saw students speaking to Australia’s complicity in Israeli human rights abuses, “For too long, Israel’s gross human rights violations have been ignored by the international community,” said Ban Hasanin. “The truth is Palestinians aren’t going anywhere, the Nakba isn’t merely a 1948 event, but the ongoing act of ethnic-cleansing and settler colonialism that’s taken place on stolen Palestinian land. It’s a message saying there’s no place for you, to 750,000 Palestinans.”

“This isn’t a conflict, this is oppression, colonisation, ethnic cleansing, terorism, war crimes, and a crime against humanity.”

Jasmine Alrawi, a member of Students for Palestine, then took the stage and told the crowd: “Israel was founded on a massacre and dispossession. There was never any peaceful sharing of land. Palestinians were removed from their homes, parents were shot in front of their children.”

“We need to resist every single form of oppression,” she said. “Not just stand with Palestine, but every single group of oppressed people who have been expelled from their land.”

Students then marched to the F23 Administration building, chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Free Palestine, Free Gaza.”

Student Representative Council Welfare Officer Owen Marsden-Readford reflected on the extensive turnout at the protest last weekend and encouraged students to attend the Rally for Palestine this Saturday at 1pm.