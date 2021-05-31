There is a softness in the way

the way you tell them to care about the environment, its enough to be Indigenous

your soft words hide the sharp edges

your love for my mother brought you back to me

asking for my words, my blood

as my mothers was too red and sliked through your fingers

In a way I respect you

the way you weave your soft words

into a beautiful Indigeous that anyone can wear

do you think that just because they can put it on they will protect us?

that they can wear it and the pain beneath our skin will

disappear

for the pain they caused we will gift them our identity, so when their blades cut into our stomachs, they can look soft too

you asked me to write you a letter so you could use it and take it as your own

to show a history of what was to prove that you have changed perhaps

I will tell you a secret

my blood is sharp and as it drips through your fingers you will bleed as mine does

if I gave my blood to the coloniser they could drink it down and become more thirsty

you with your burkley education and your masculinity, you may be closer to them than my mother every could be

but you are Indigenous. Don’t give that away to

anyone. It won’t protect you or her, or us.

This poem was published in ‘Embers’, a pullout in Honi’s Semester 1, Week 11 edition.