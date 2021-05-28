USyd security car hit and run

On 18 April, a University security vehicle reversed into a car parked outside the Abercrombie Business School, before driving away.

A video that surfaced on the USyd Reddit thread shows the blue security car reversing into a white Toyota Yaris, physically jolting the vehicle.

University security quickly drove towards City Road, appearing not to return to check for damage. The incident was not reported to the University at the time.

A University spokesperson told Honi that they have requested a formal explanation from the security service provider. “We expect all our providers to behave according to legal requirements and the expectations of our community and are disappointed that it appears not to have occurred in this instance.”

“If the car was damaged as a result of this incident, we encourage the owner to get in touch with us via 9351 3487 or campus.security@sydney.edu.au so we can work to resolve the situation.”