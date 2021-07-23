First 4 weeks of Sem 2 online; staff member infected

In an email to staff this afternoon, new Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott announced that staff will be advised “to plan to offer the first four week of Semester 2 in remote teaching mode.”

“Only those critical teaching activities which cannot be delivered remotely should be planned for on-campus delivery.”

“For units of study with labs, studios and other practical course components, online or remote arrangements should be put in place where possible.”

The determination was made after a meeting of the University’s ‘Crisis Management Committee.’

The Vice-Chancellor expressed hope that “some face-to-face classes could return from Week 5 — Monday 6 September onwards” though any return of in-person learning will be dependent on the COVID situation.

The news comes as a staff member at the University’s Westmead Dental School tested positive for COVID today. The case will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.

13 staff and 130 students are isolating as a result of the positive test.

The staff member is said to be “relatively well” and is “receiving appropriate medical care.”

The University will continue to offer “critical teaching activities” at the Dental School.