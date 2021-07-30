Former Senate rep launches fresh defamation claim against ex-Honi editor

A former University of Sydney Senate fellow has launched a defamation claim in the Federal Court of Australia against an ex-Honi editor, after his case was previously thrown out of court twice.

Patrick Massarani, who was the undergraduate Senate fellow in 2013-2014, alleges that Georgia Kriz defamed him in a 2015 Honi article, which asserted that an unnamed Senate fellow had severely sexually assaulted a woman and sexually harassed six others. The article has since been removed from the Honi website.

In a Statement of Claim seen by Honi, which outlines Massarani’s case in the Federal Court, Massarani argues that the article identified him as the relevant individual, and that he had “been greatly injured in his credit, character and reputation”.

After Massarani complained following the article’s publication, Honi removed a portion of the article which could have identified the individual.

Massarani first sued Kriz in the District Court more than three years after the article’s publication, after a third party asked Kriz whether Massarani was the aggressor.

The February 2020 judgment found that the resources required to deal with Massarani’s claim would be disproportionate to the interests at stake.

Massarani failed in his October 2020 application for leave to appeal, with Judge McCallum in the Court of Appeal saying that Massarani’s pleading “failed to articulate the elements of a reasonable cause of action.”

The issues in the current Federal Court proceedings include whether Massarani can bring further defamation proceedings “on the same or like matter”, and whether the period of limitation has passed for Massarani to bring proceedings.

A hearing date has not been set.