Uni prepares for return to “primarily remote learning”

In a message to staff this evening, Vice-Chancellor Stephen Garton said that the University was planning for the possibility of “returning to primarily remote learning for at least part of the semester.”

Garton told staff that the University was “preparing for the possibility of an extended lockdown period.”

“We will continue to review our operations as circumstances evolve.”

Earlier today, staff in the Faculty of Medicine and Health were told to “proceed to preparing Semester 2 activities for online delivery.”

Placements for medical and nursing students are expected to continue with present arrangements.

University buildings that house health-related activities will be subject to additional protocols, including temperature checks and screening questions upon entry.

In his message, Garton said that “any changes to specific local arrangements for students or staff will be communicated by the local area or faculty.”

At present, the campus remains open for “critical teaching and research activity, and for students and staff who may require it to work or study.”