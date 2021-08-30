Annamarie Jagose appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost

Professor Annamarie Jagose, the current Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, will be promoted to Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost in October.

Professor Jagose has been at the forefront of FASS plans to dissolve the School of Language, Arts and Media and merge departments, which will see a number of job losses.

She was recently widely ridiculed after comparing herself to Brittany Higgins and questioning the “hermeneutically suspicious position” of protestors who made “insinuatingly gendered recourse to my first name only” in protest chants against the cuts to SLAM.

Jagose’s background is in Gender Studies. She is the author of Orgasmology, a book about “the material and psychic practices through which erotic gratification is sought.” She is also the author of a novel about the relationship between a gay colonial sailor and a clergyman. Before moving to the University in 2011 to become Head of SLAM — the School which she is now trying to dissolve — Jagose was a Professor and Department Head at the University of Auckland.

Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott said that “Annamarie [Jagose] brings a strong combination of leadership and management experience at the University, along with experience of leading change and shaping culture within complex academic environments.”

Jagose said “I look forward to partnering with Mark and senior colleagues to lead the University in its next transformational stage.”

The University will appoint an interim FASS Dean before beginning an “international search” for a permanent replacement.