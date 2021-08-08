With the extinguishing of the Olympic flame, Chile has successfully defended its Olympic record for most Olympic Games without an Olympic record.

Having debuted at the inaugural 1896 Games, Chile has won two gold medals across a record-extending 24 recordless Summer Olympic Games, but is yet to secure an elusive Olympic record in anything other than a lack of Olympic records.

There are 19 nations with more appearances at the Games, but each has held records in at least one event, leaving Chile atop a podium of perennial misfortune.

The Chilean Olympic Committee did not respond to a request for comment, but is certain to be proud of the world-leading result.

Meanwhile, the streets of Monte Carlo came alive as Monaco extended to 21 its record for most Summer Olympic appearances without having won a medal (a bronze medal for “architecture” at the 1924 Games no longer being recognised). Monaco thus maintains a commanding three-Olympics lead over second-placed, but equally medalless, Myanmar.

The Monegasque Olympic Committee also did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.