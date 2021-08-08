Drink at home orders

During the winter break, re-entering lockdown meant the reinvigoration (and perhaps even actualisation) of everyone’s hidden passions. Whether it be picking up Russian, learning the guitar, or becoming TikTok famous. For many of us though, including me, this meant grabbing a cocktail shaker and recreating the drinks we would have been ordering at bars these holidays if the dreaded Delta variant hadn’t swept through Sydney.

Espresso Martini

30ml espresso

45ml Vodka

30ml Kahlua

Just before lockdown, I bought myself an espresso machine to satiate my coffee addiction, so it only made sense that my first cocktail would include one of the many loves of my life. If Australia is known for two things, it’s coffee and alcohol. Much like the coffee bean itself, it is ground into our culture. The relationship is symbiotic, much like the synergistic intertwining of delicious flavours in this drink.

Irish Coffee

30ml espresso

45ml Irish whiskey

A sugar packet

Whipped cream to top it all off

After the espresso martini had worn out its novelty, my coffee cravings were further indulged by the Irish coffee – a drink which has proven especially useful in sweetening up my evenings and warming up my afternoons. I especially like adding 30ml of Kahlua on top of all that just to make it especially sweet and mask the taste of whiskey, a drink I’m not a huge fan of.

White Russian

60ml Vodka

60ml Kahlua

60ml milk or cream

As the days wore on, I began drinking later in the evening and earlier in the day. Over Zoom calls with friends (another form of self-medication in these trying times), I would have a white russian in hand. I started to get concerned if I should be drinking alone in my room, but it was okay because ‘I was with friends,’ even if I was the only one drinking.

East 8 Hold Up

45ml Vodka

15ml Aperol

30ml Pineapple juice

15ml lime juice

15ml sugar syrup

Half a passion fruit

The clock wound back and I found myself drinking at midday. My parents came back from a walk and said “like mother, like son.” I wasn’t sure whether to laugh or be concerned. I can’t remember how long into lockdown it had been, but I know that I had been drinking since NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian first announced the ‘stay-at-home orders.’ Even so, I told myself there was no harm, as I tilted each glass back and sucked it down my gullet. My body relaxed and I felt the overwhelming stress and anxiety lift off me. It hasn’t felt like the holidays yet, and already we’re back at Uni. I’ve had an Honours thesis to write, a lecture to perform, and students to tutor, this is my one chance to unwind.

Classic Margarita

45ml tequila

15ml triple sec

30ml lime juice

I can’t remember a moment where they didn’t have a drink in their hands; my mum, my dad, my uncles, my aunties and even my grandparents. I can recall visits to my grandad’s house over in Mt Gravatt and staring at the rows of red wine bottles that lined the table, standing to attention and at the ready. Family gatherings would be serenaded by margarita toasts, and the bubbling of champagne would signal important events my mind was too small to yet comprehend. At home, I remember my Dad asking me to grab him a beer from the fridge or my Mum asking me to top up her glass of IGA goon. They always let me have a little sip if I filled it up just right. The burst of flavours was too sweet then, but now they dance upon my tongue in euphoric delight.

Goon and Sunkist

Fill half a plastic bottle with goon

Fill the other half with Sunkist from your local supermarket

At 15, I was going out to my first parties, and sampling alcohol for the first time. I’d drink shitty homemade drinks snuck out from home, or take swigs of the red wine or the spirits kids had swiped from their parents’ liquor cabinets. All this occurred at the local park (for the purposes of Honi readers, let’s call it Camperdown Park), or wherever afforded us the most privacy from prying parents and vigilant cops. Once we turned 18, of course, the act of drinking was no longer a source of secrecy. I was curious as a child to take a sip of beer from my Dad’s bottle, probably not because I actually liked the taste, but to feel like an adult, or maybe because it’s just what everyone else was doing. I can recall trying to drink spirits at age fifteen on a grimy park bench and spitting it out or sometimes booting at the horrendous, foul and overwhelming sensorium of tastes and smells. But now, I can stand on my own two feet and gargle down liquors my 15 year old self would be spewing over. But is this truly something admirable, something to be proud of? Is it any less concerning to cope through cocktails instead of cruisers?

Stolen Smirnoff Ice Double Black

375ml vodka

One coat jacket pocket

I can’t imagine what this lockdown must be doing to my brother who, last year, fell down a dark depressive path that ended with him admitted to a youth psychiatric hospital. Chasms of distrust formed between him and my parents, as they would catch him drinking alone in his room, and he began stealing bottles of their beer from the fridge along with money from their wallets. Out of money and increasingly forlorn at the shift to online learning in his uni course, there was a rapid gain in weight and his face grew paler and more sullen everyday. My parents began locking their drinks in the garage, and unable to steal from them, he moved to sneaking things from store shelves, grabbing beers, bottles of vodka and cans of Smirnoff Ice Double Black. It only ended when the police finally came to our house and issued a steep fine. He is now doing a lot better, having gotten a job and found a loving partner, but the distrust between him and our parents is still prevalent. While the garage remains locked even though he has not touched a drink in months, they continue to sip their own drinks on a nightly basis.

A glass of water

After drinking daily since the beginning of this lockdown, I decided to take a break a week or so ago, and I am feeling much better. I am keeping myself hydrated by drinking nature’s alcohol: water. However, I grow increasingly worried that I may slip down the same paths as those around me. I hope, in the future, that my brother and I can help guide one another through a culture that increasingly pushes us towards the bottle.