St Paul’s Resident’s Family Tree Looks a Bit Topiary

A recent scientific study has revealed strong correlation between residency at St Paul’s and Women’s Colleges and incidents of haemophilia, limb malformations, feet perfectly evolved to fit unbroken RM Williams, and other congenital conditions.

The study was prompted after suspicions of inbreeding were aroused when George Raytheon II discovered that his girlfriend, Emily Raytheon III had a similar surname to him and an uncanny facial resemblance. The couple met at a St Paul’s College formal in 2019. “I didn’t realise it was weird,” George said, “until I realised we were both invited to Aunty Rineheart’s Christmas dinner in Perth.”

Documents obtained by Womasteriskn’s Weekly reveal that St Paul’s College and Women’s College initiated their equity scholarship streams to diversify the College’s gene pool.

“We found a worrying increase in health concerns amongst our collegians in the generations before we introduced the equity stream. We are seeing far fewer of these problems now that we’ve offered pathways for students from Coogee and Bronte, offsetting the Mosman mutations,” said St Paul’s physician Dr Eugene Iscist.

