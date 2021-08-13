NOTICE of Election 2021
USU staff presented with optional reduction to hours

The decision was made in consultation with staff.

University of Sydney Union (USU) staff have been advised that they may opt-in to reduce their hours, following a “turndown in USU business activity.”

In a media statement issued on Thursday, USU President Prudence Wilkins-Wheat announced that the optional reductions were put in place so that staff would be able to claim the Government’s ​2021 COVID-19 Disaster Payment.

The statement emphasised that the capacity reduction was not being enforced, and that “[a]ny permanent staff who do elect to reduce their hours do so voluntarily.”

In an interview with Honi at the end of July, Wilkins-Wheat stated that “we’re not looking at [cuts] as an option… the entire team agrees that we really want to just avoid that situation altogether.”

Wilkins-Wheat told Honi that the decision was made in consultation with staff and to prevent further cuts. However, the USU is not looking to meet a quota and there will be no consequences for staff who do not opt-in.

The program was approved by a working group with Wilkins-Wheat and Vice President Ruby Lotz, who represented the USU Board in the decision made alongside senior management. Wilkins-Wheat told Honi that “[the Board] were still informed and supportive of this action.”

In 2020, the USU board cut staff hours across the organisation to 40 per cent, a decision made without the consultation of staff.

The USU’s Annual Financial Report indicated that it posted a $786,399 surplus in 2020, a 36.7% increase over its surplus in 2019.

​Wilkins-Wheat told Honi that the program will be available for the duration of the Disaster Payment period, which is currently projected to end on 28 August.

