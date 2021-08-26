Vaccine clinic refused to warm up my Astrazeneca shot in the microwave

“Can you heat up my Astra jab?” I asked

“No.” They replied, “We can’t do that.”

But did they refuse to warm up my shot because doing so would fundamentally compromise the efficacy of the vaccine or was it due to a far more sinister reason, a reason that I dare not imagine – yet, faced with what I know, I must consider.

Is it possible that this vaccination hub didn’t have a microwave?

When pressed for comment, NSW Health disclosed that they did not require state run vaccination hubs to have a microwave on premises.

A warm dose of vaccine is one of the simple pleasures of life. A pleasure that our state government would seek to deny us through their frankly backwards microwave policies. So, fellow truth seekers, if you are a warrior for warmth, email your state MP and let them know that the buck stops here!