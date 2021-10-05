I bought Anais Nin’s unexpurgated diaries

for ten dollars, second-hand

To read my way out of the first man

I thought I loved.

For two months, the copy sat on my bedside,

Untouched, and eyewitness to

The rotating mugs

And potted orchids

And vitamin tubes

While I fucked the heartbreak out of my system

Trying to work out if I was the bullet

or the exit wound.

Un-ex-pur-gated (noun)

complete and containing

all the original material;

Uncensored.

The first girl has salt-eyes and breaks quickly

Like a word forgets its own meaning.

We lie in bed after, our bodies

A knot of pleasure in the February heat.

The second is the friend of a friend

Pushes me against the marble kitchen counter at my party

Like she is showing me the altar

And in the morning asks if I want to do it again

As we scrub the birthdayparty from the bathroom tiles.

Turning twenty, or sleeping together? I ask

An Ajax spray in one hand, a nervous smile on my lips

She laughs, the empty bottles clinking under her arm;

Neither. She says. Both.

In the diaries I have not yet read,

Nin asks When does real love begin?

The problem is

I like all the men

But not enough.

And I like all the women

But not enough.

Secretly, I wonder if this makes me

A fraud bisexual

A traitor

A copy of a person that is missing original material.

Un-ex-pur-gated means complete

Uncensored

Whole

But if a person is not a sentence that starts with ‘I’

And memory not a tape that begins at zero

Who can assume that the complete self exists?

Who can assume we do not look for a piece of ourselves in every

body that we meet

And when we find it,

Call it ‘love’?

Like a trail of breadcrumbs leading to

You, the real you

A fantasy of wholeness.

***

Now, it is early winter.

In the suburbs, ginkgo leaves stain the concrete yellow

And the sky reflects them at sunset.

I am alone in my bedroom;

Love has stepped out to the garden to smoke a cigarette

So I pick up Nin’s diaries from my bedside table.

I peel open the pages that have stuck together

From the months of summer heat

And I read,

Trying to feel whole again.