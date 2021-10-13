Misc //

Here’s where USyd lives

Mapping the student population.

by

Data provided to Honi by the University illustrates significant overrepresentation of the North Shore and Eastern Suburbs among the student body.

There are 38,653 undergraduate students at the University of Sydney. 

26,033 are spread across 96 New South Wales Local Government Areas (LGAs). 

12,296 (32%) are not matched to an LGA, typically international students with overseas addresses listed in Sydney Student, or, more rarely, domestic students with PO boxes or misspelt addresses. A further 324 (0.8%) have interstate addresses.

Many are unsurprisingly concentrated near campus, with the City of Sydney and Inner West LGAs home to almost a quarter of all students. Geographically, students are otherwise relatively evenly distributed around the city.

However, comparing student numbers to the general population of each LGA tells a very different story. 

Use the slider to view LGAs by total students (L) and adjusted for population (R)

Compared to their populations, every Western Sydney LGA is underrepresented on campus. 

Affluent LGAs on the North Shore such as Mosman, Lane Cove and Hunters Hill, as well as the Eastern Suburbs LGAs of Woollahra and Waverley, are heavily overrepresented as a proportion of their populations, indicative of significant class disparities within the student body.

Mosman residents are five times as likely to be attending USyd compared to Blacktown residents.

Adjusted for population, the ten most represented LGAs of students are the City of Sydney, Burwood, Hunters Hill, Mosman, Ku-ring-gai, Woollahra, Inner West, Willoughby, Lane Cove and Strathfield.

Overall, the ten most common LGAs of students are the City of Sydney (4153), Inner West (1811), Canterbury-Bankstown (1505), Ku-ring-gai (1365), Northern Beaches (1276), Parramatta (1254), Hornsby (905), The Hills Shire (875), Georges River (873) and Blacktown (861).

The distribution of the student body also largely reflects that of Honi readers.

LGAStudents
Sydney4153
Inner West1811
Canterbury-Bankstown1505
Ku-ring-gai1365
Northern Beaches1276
Parramatta1254
Hornsby905
The Hills Shire875
Georges River873
Blacktown861
Bayside853
Cumberland783
Fairfield744
Sutherland Shire703
Randwick691
Willoughby678
Ryde665
Liverpool601
Woollahra578
Canada Bay552
Waverley485
Burwood476
North Sydney435
Mosman351
Strathfield349
Lane Cove319
Campbelltown279
Penrith271
Central Coast256
Wollongong182
Blue Mountains171
Hunters Hill171
Camden123
Hawkesbury64
Newcastle49
Wingecarribee36
Wollondilly34
Lake Macquarie28
Shellharbour23
Shoalhaven15
Byron11
Maitland11
Port Macquarie-Hastings11
Albury<10
Armidale Regional<10
Ballina<10
Bega Valley<10
Blayney<10
Bourke<10
Broken Hill<10
Cabonne<10
Cessnock<10
Clarence Valley<10
Cobar<10
Coffs Harbour<10
Coolamon<10
Cowra<10
Dubbo Regional<10
Dungog<10
Eurobodalla<10
Goulburn Mulwaree<10
Greater Hume Shire<10
Griffith<10
Gunnedah<10
Hay<10
Hilltops<10
Inverell<10
Kiama<10
Leeton<10
Lismore<10
Lithgow<10
Liverpool Plains<10
Mid-Coast<10
Mid-Western Regional<10
Moree Plains<10
Murrumbidgee<10
Muswellbrook<10
Narrandera<10
Narromine<10
Orange<10
Parkes<10
Port Stephens<10
Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional<10
Richmond Valley<10
Singleton<10
Snowy Monaro Regional<10
Tamworth Regional<10
Tweed<10
Unincorporated NSW<10
Upper Hunter Shire<10
Upper Lachlan Shire<10
Wagga Wagga<10
Walcha<10
Warrumbungle Shire<10
Weddin<10
Yass Valley<10
(No match to valid Australian address)12296
(Australian address outside NSW)324
Total38653
Filed under: