To my disabled friends

I miss you when we can’t be together.

(I’m sorry that this world takes everything, will take everything we have.)



I think about you often, especially when you’re sick, and hiding from me.



Your care, gentleness and generosity have expanded and remade my world and me.

(Your knowledges otherwise, your art: don’t sell it for less than it costs you.)



Thank you for choosing to travel with me, when I have not been enough and also too much.

Thank you for joy.

I love laughing with you, and surviving without you was no fun.



I feel like maybe holding each other is the best thing that I want to do.

Love,

Holly