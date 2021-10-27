Creative //

To my disabled friends

A letter filled with love.

by

I miss you when we can’t be together.
(I’m sorry that this world takes everything, will take everything we have.)

I think about you often, especially when you’re sick, and hiding from me.

Your care, gentleness and generosity have expanded and remade my world and me.
(Your knowledges otherwise, your art: don’t sell it for less than it costs you.)

Thank you for choosing to travel with me, when I have not been enough and also too much.

Thank you for joy.
I love laughing with you, and surviving without you was no fun.

I feel like maybe holding each other is the best thing that I want to do.

Love,

Holly

Filed under: