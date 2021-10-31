In its latest real estate pivot, the University of Sydney has revealed it will be selling its F23 administration building to fitness giant F45.

“Looking at our recent finances, it was clear we needed to adopt a more rigorous, high-intensity approach to performance management, ” said Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott, before finishing his last set of box jump burpees at the new campus studio.

Under the agreement, F45 shareholder Cardi O’Vascular will be appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education), while the deans of all faculties will be replaced by F45 trainers.

O’Vascular says he plans on bringing University education “back to basics” through military-style techniques. “Don’t expect to rest, chit chat or leave this campus dry,” he said, commanding Honi correspondents to drop down and give him twenty.

In accordance with the “functional 45” training model, staff will now be expected to complete hourly allotments of work within 45 minutes, with short rests throughout. “Look, the research says you’ve gotta work harder and more efficiently; not longer,” O’Vascular said. “Do you think I got to where I am today by asking for pay raises?”

Scott, who joined F45 two days ago, says he has felt the difference almost instantly. “Trust me — these trainers know how to achieve results fast. Would you happen to be interested? I could refer you?”

When questioned about the potential for further course cuts under the new changes, Scott chuckled and pulled out choc chip keto cookie from his gym bag. “The only thing we’ve been cutting here at the University is carbs.”