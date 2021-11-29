The most read articles of 2021

By Samuel Garrett

News of Chile’s record-breaking Olympic performance took the record for Honi’s most read article published this year after being picked up by Chilean media and dominating the Chilean twittersphere for a day.

By Deaundre Espejo and Claire Ollivain

Honi’s reporting on a new seven-year limit on HECS-HELP support made waves on Facebook, with widespread criticism of the impacts the changes will have, particularly on disabled students.

By Claire Ollivain and Deaundre Espejo

In the depths of Sydney’s lockdown, Honi reported on widespread flaunting of COVID-19 rules at residential colleges, including parties, disregard for masks and gatherings between different colleges on campus.

By Juliette Marchant

PHIL1012: Introductory Logic hit new heights this year, with 2200 enrolments making it the most popular ever Arts course at the University.

By Alice Trenoweth-Creswell

Huge cuts to staff announced at Macquarie University in December last year brought widespread condemnation to a university with a staff to student ratio already amongst the world’s worst.

By Claire Ollivain and Jeffrey Khoo

Plans drawn up by FASS put hundreds of subjects with less than 24 enrolments on the chopping block, as the University sought to curtail course offerings and promote shared interdisciplinary units.

By Rory Larkins

News of millions of dollars in cuts to the Arts faculty left former Dean Annamarie Jagose facing a lectureful of her own students repudiating her ‘Future FASS’ plan.

By Max Shanahan and Claire Ollivain

A faculty restructure proposed in April sought to disband the School of Literature, Art and Media and abolish the Departments of Studies in Religion and Theatre and Performance Studies, threatening unique cultural knowledge and expertise.

By Vivienne Guo, Shania O’Brien and Marlow Hurst

Documents obtained by a GIPA request uncovered widespread monitoring of protests and organisers by the University during education demonstrations last year.

By Riley Vaughan

The condition of the PNR building was no secret even before human waste began flowing down its halls in March, but Pissgate was no less shocking.

By Jeffrey Khoo

The rollout of two-factor authentication for University systems went down poorly with students, who criticised compatibility issues and the application’s incessant need for constant validation.

By Judy Butts

“The clear-eyed, all-knowing ideologists with their hermeneutically suspicious motives have demystified and interpellated me to no end,” Jagose told The Boot in the year’s 12th most popular article, over a cheese platter and prosecco at her ideologically activatable managerial brunch at Forum this morning.

Honourable mention

By Nina Dillon Britton

2020’s viral comedy sensation somehow continues to rack up thousands of views each month, but we don’t know where from. Nevertheless, it was enough to easily be the website’s overall most viewed article of the year.