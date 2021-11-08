USYD Rocketry Team blasts off to Spaceport America Cup 2022

USYD Rocketry Team was accepted into the 2022 Spaceport America Cup, an international student rocketry competition. Bluewren, their 30K COTS rocket, was the team’s submission and will be showcased in New Mexico in June next year — the first physical rocketry competition the team has attended since 2019. The team will be testing Bluewren in Far West NSW in early 2022 prior to the Cup.

“The next few months will be very challenging for our team, but as always, I am sure they will rise to the occasion and give their very best to our projects.” A representative of the team told Honi.

This year, the USYD Rocketry Team took home 2nd and 3rd place in the 30,000 ft COTS category and Space Dynamics Laboratory payload challenge respectively. While the 2020 cup did not go ahead, the team nabbed 1st place in 2019’s 10,000 ft COTS category — the first time the team participated in the Cup.

Opportunities on the team become available at least biannually, with a varying selection of roles open to everyone and not limited to STEM students. Send them an email at rocketry.team@sydney.edu.au or message them on Facebook if you’re interested in joining the team.

“We welcome students from all degrees and backgrounds…and we encourage anyone to apply,” Honi was informed.

With already excellent feedback on their entry submission, let’s hope they can continue their stellar inter-stellar performance next year.