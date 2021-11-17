USyd unveils new PNR Aquatic Centre

Students can look forward to a new swimming pool on campus next semester as the University unveils its new PNR Aquatic Centre.

To conserve water and maintenance costs, gallons of urine accumulated on the PNR library floor will be repurposed to top-up the pools.

The new centre will boast a 50-metre lukewarm outdoor pool, splashback pool and state-of-the-art golden showers. Pool facilities will be expanded as more big-bladdered engineering students contribute to the urine supply.

“Using 100% recycled and salinated water, the new PNR pool is a massive step in the University’s sustainability targets,” said sustainability consultant Dr P. P. Pu. “We ask students to help us achieve these targets by staying hydrated.”

A hazard tape cutting ceremony will be held next year to celebrate the pool’s opening.