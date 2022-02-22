IWS: The Iranian Wedding Season

Ah, the month of June. Crisp winter air, tax returns, and mid-year celebrations fill the air with anticipation. More importantly for Iranian-Australians, the Iranian Wedding Season (IWS) commences. Lavish expenses of all kinds – gowns, venues, fine-dining – are essential to the proceedings of this season. For eighteen years I have seen the IWS take flight in this month, and to this day, my focus has been chained to one triviality: why winter? Is it the chilly air that reduces the number of guests sweating, or waiting for tax returns to come around? Who knows? Who cares?

After attending one such wedding last winter, I realised how oblivious I have been in understanding what an Iranian wedding truly represents: Iran.

Before I “dig right in” (God, I hate cliches), context is essential for all my readers, regardless of their background. After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which shattered the rapidly growing efforts of contemporary Iran, the ancient nation faced its biggest outpour of emigration. Whilst numerous Iranians fled across the Northern Hemisphere, many sought freedom in Australia and continue to do so today.

According to the 2016 Census, there are close to sixty thousand Iranians residing in Australia. But within this vast population, it can be easy to overlook the ethnicities of Iranian people. We comprise Persians (often mistakenly interchangeable with the Iranian nationality), Kurds, Afghans, Turks, Balochis, Azerbaijanis, Arabs, Assyrians, Jews, Armenians, and a surprising number of others.

The list is endless, yet it is obscured. That’s not to mention an array of religions, languages, dialects, and accents. Whilst these ethnicities may be triumphantly united under the umbrella of Iranian nationality, each group has its own unique culture. And with that, my dear readers, comes thick coatings of music, food, dance, ritual, and belief that enhance the already dense makeup of shared Iranian culture.

I mention this in extra detail for the very fact that this ethno-historical context is intrinsically tied to the Iranian wedding. For argument’s sake, I will use the aforementioned winter wedding as my prime example.

In this case, the couple are both Persian-Iranians, speak Farsi, and belong to the Baha’i Faith. One fled as an asylum seeker in her childhood and the other migrated more recently. Prior to the wedding, they conduct a civil engagement ceremony followed by an extravagant reception. I notice the influx of people spilling into the venue, followed by the typical speeches, food, and first dance. It is only then that the night truly takes off; a large circle of people praise the wedding guests in the centre with the bride and groom, amongst music and lights.

Initially, the classics play. Armin Nosrati, Leila Forouhar and Shahram Shapareh. With each Farsi-sung song, more and more guests flood the dance floor. However, we reach a point in the night where the tables turn. Kurdish music strikes, which entails the iconic “tissue dance” seen in many cultures. Groovy Turkish songs play. Arabic one-hit wonders (shocking to me due to the constant feud between Iranians and their mislabeling as Arabs) bring about belly dancing, led by the bride’s sister and brother. The traditional Persian knife dance is led by my own aunts, the groom giving them each large bills so that the knife is passed on. Sweet lord, even white music plays. ‘Single Ladies’ and early 2000s hits.

I am in a state of shock. My incompetent, narrow-minded zaviyeh has been completely dismantled. Little did I hear of Persian divas like Googoosh and heartthrobs like Andy. Instead, the playlist of the night jumps from one Iranian ethnicity to the next. This playlist speaks wonders (my last cliché) as a microcosm of Iranian society, Iranian-Australian diaspora included.

I feel childish at this point. An uncultured fool. The Iranian Wedding Season and its placement in winter seems odd on my part. I had been neglecting what I undoubtedly find joy in: my own Iranian heritage and its nuanced understanding of diversity.

Whilst at this wedding, the only thing I could think of was a wedding of my own. I want the exact same DJ and playlist. For as long as I proudly call myself an Iranian, the Iranian wedding will be more than what lays above the surface (I lied, this was my final cliché) of fine dining and bilingual speeches. Rather, it is a celebration of marriage in a ravingly diverse landscape indicative of the Homeland.

Arabic translation:

فصل عروسی ایرانیان

سلب مسئولیت: دانیال یزدانی عدم ناتوانی فرهنگی خود را اظهار میکند

آه… ماه ژوئن. هوای سرد زمستان، استرداد مالیات و جشن‌های اواسط سال هوا را با انتظار پر می‌کنند. از همه مهم‌تر برا ایرانیهای ساکن استرالیا، فصل عروسی ایرانی فرا میرسد. هزینه‌های بسیار زیاد لباس‌های شب، سالن‌ها و رستوران مجلل برای برگزاری در این فصل ضروری هستند. به مدت هیجده سال من شاهد برگزاری ازدواج ایرانی در این ماه بوده‌ام و برای این روز تمرکز من به مساله ای پیش پا افتاده معطوف گشته است…چرا زمستان؟ آیا هوای خنک است که تعداد میهمانان را کاهش میدهد، یا انتظار برای بازگشت مالیات است؟ کسی چه میداند؟ چه کسی اهمیت میدهد؟ پس از حاضر شدن در یکی از این مراسم عروسی در سال گذشته دریافتم که چقدر نسبت به درک و فهم آنچه یک عروسی ایرانی ایران را به درستی معرفی میکند، بی‌توجه بوده ام.

قبل از اینکه به اصل ماجرا بپردازم (خدایا از کلیشه متنفرم… ) زمینه ای برای همه خوانندگان من، صرف‌نظر از پیش زمینه ای که دارند ضروری است.

پس از انقلاب اسلامی سال ۱۹۷۹ که تلاش‌های به سرعت رو به رشد ایران معاصر را درهم شکست ، ملت این کشور باستانی با بزرگ‌ترین سیل مهاجرتش مواجه شد. در حالی که جمعیت کثیری از ایرانیان به نیم‌کره شمالی فرار کردند، بسیاری از آنها آزادی را در استرالیا جستجو کرده که تا امروز همچنان ادامه دارد.

طبق سرشماری سال ۲۰۱۶، نزدیک به شصت هزار ایرانی مقیم استرالیا هستند. با توجه به این جمعیت عظیم چشم اندازی به اقلیتهای مردم ایران آسان است. ما شامل فارسها (که غالبا به اشتباه ملیت ایرانی جایگزین آن شده )، کردها، افغان‌ها، ترکها،بلوچ، عربها، آشوریان، یهودیان، ارامنه، و تعداد شگفت انگیزی از آنها هستیم. این لیست بی‌پایان است و تاکنون مبهم باقی مانده است حتی بدون ذکر لیست ادیان، زبانها، گویشها و لهجه ها. در حالی که این اقلیتها ممکن است به طور پیروزمندانه‌ای تحت لوای ملیت ایرانی متحد شوند با اینکه هر گروه فرهنگ منحصر به فرد خود را دارد. و با این وجود خوانندگان عزیز من آوردن مثالهای بزرگ از موسیقی، غذا، رقص، مراسم مذهبی و اعتقاد، باعث افزایش ترکیب متراکم فرهنگ ایران که مشترک است میشود.

من واقعیت ها را با جزئیات بیشتر ذکر میکنم اینکه این زمینه قومی – تاریخی ذاتا به عروسی ایرانیان گره خورده‌است. برای استدلال از عروسی زمستانی فوق‌الذکر به عنوان اولین مثال خود استفاده میکنم. در مراسم ازدواج مورد نظر عروس و داماد هر دو ایرانی هستند، فارسی صحبت کرده و متعلق به آیین بهایی هستند. یکی در جستجوی پناهگاهی در دوران کودکی از ایران فرار کرده و دیگری به تازگی مهاجرت کرده است. قبل از جشن ازدواج آن‌ها یک مراسم ازدواج محضری را اجرا کردند و پس از آن پذیرایی عجیب برگزار شد. من متوجه هجوم مردم شدم که به سوی محل جشن روانه شده و به دنبال آن سخنرانی‌های معمولی، غذا و اولین رقص انجام میشد. به راستی در آن زمان است که شب به اوج میرسد. موسیقی، رقص، نور. در جذابترین /احساساتی ترین/زمان، جمعیت زیادی در حالیکه عروس و داماد در وسط جمیت هستند در عمق شب دست می‌زدند و هلهله می‌کردند. در ابتدا، من آثار کلاسیک را می‌شنوم. آرمین نصرتی، لیلا فروهر، شهرام شب پره. با هر آهنگ فارسی که خوانده میشود مهمانان بیشتر و بیشتر به میدان رقص هجوم میبرند. با این حال به جایی در شب میرسیم که کل ماجرا عوض می‌شود.

موسیقی کردی نواخته میشود که مستلزم “رقص دستمال ” نمادین است و در بسیاری از فرهنگ‌ها دیده میشود. ترانه های ترکی خوش آهنگ نواخته میشود. اهنگ معروف عربی شگفت انگیز(برای من حیرت آور است علت دشمنی دائمی بین ایرانی‌ها و برچسب اشتباه آنها به عنوان عرب) دورتا دور رقص عربی را میاورد که توسط برادر و خواهر عروس انجام میشود. رقص چاقو سنتی ایرانی توسط خاله‌های من اجرا میشود .داماد به هر یک از آنها تعداد زیادی اسکناس‌ می‌دهد تا چاقو به او برسد. خدای من!!!! حتی موسیقی غربی پخش میشود. آهنگی به نام خانم‌های مجرد و اوایل دهه ۲۰۰۰.

من حیرت زده هستم. زاویه کوته فکرانه نامناسب من به طور کامل از بین رفته‌است. مختصری از خواننده های معروف ایرانی مانند گوگوش و اندی گوش شنیدم. بجای آن فهرست پخش شب از یک قوم ایرانی به قوم دیگری می‌پرد. این فهرست پخش شگفتی‌(اخرین کلیشه‌ من) به عنوان یک دنیای کوچک از جامعه ایرانی، پراکندگی ایرانی – استرالیایی را شامل می‌شود.

در این مورد احساس بچگی میکنم. یک کودن بی فرهنگ. فصل عروسی ایرانی و قرار گیری آن در زمستان به نظرم ناچیز و بی‌اهمیت جلوه می‌کند. از چیزی که بدون شک از آن لذت برده بودم غفلت کرده بودم: میراث خودم و تفاوت مختصر آن از تنوع. در حالی که در این عروسی تنها چیزی که می‌توانستم به آن فکر کنم مربوط به عروسی خودم بود. من دقیقا همان دی‌جی و فهرست پخش را می‌خواهم. تا زمانی که من با افتخار خود را ایرانی صدا کنم، ازدواج ایرانی بیشتر از چیزی است که در سطح نهفته است (من به دروغ گفتم). این آخرین کلیشه من بود، طنین بلند و سخنرانی‌های دو زبانه خوب. تا اندازه ای این جشن ازدواج در یک چشم‌انداز متنوع تحسین برانگیز نمایشگر وطن خواهد بود.