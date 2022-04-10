Federal election to take place on 21 May

The 2022 Federal Election has been called for 21 May. Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Governor-General David Hurley this morning to request the dissolution of Australia’s 46th parliament.

After months of thinly veiled campaigning, the formal election campaign is now able to begin. The lack of official announcement until now hasn’t stopped the major parties, however, with Morrison last night sharing an awkward video titled ‘Why I love Australia’.

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “More than ever, I am optimistic about our future and what Australians can achieve.

“This election is about you and no one else. It’s about this country and our future. And like all other elections, this election is a choice.”

Australians will need to ensure that their details are up to date with the Australian Electoral Commission in order to be eligible to vote. First time voters are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

This election follows three consecutive Coalition governments. Australia has been led by the Liberal-National Coalition since 2013.

It is also the first federal election since the myriad of crises Australia has faced in recent times, including the 2019-2020 bushfires, the Black Lives Matter protests and the COVID-19 global health crisis.

Australians can register to vote or update their enrolment details on the AEC website.