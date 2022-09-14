2022 SRC faction profile: Lift

Honi Soit attempted to contact Lift for SRC, but did not receive a response before publication.

Council tickets: Lift for Business, Lift for Environment, Lift for Women

Lift is this year’s stand-in for campus’ two conservative factions: the ModLibs and Conservatives, featuring familiar names like Ben Jorgensen. Lift’s platform focuses heavily on diverting the SRC’s spending away from student activism and incremental actions like addressing litter on campus. If previous years are any indication, it is highly likely that Lift will share preferences with Colleges for SRC.

Disclaimer: Zara Zadro was, until recently, a member of Switch. She was not involved in any of our election coverage.