LIVE: SRC Election 2022 Day 1
Honi keeps you updated with the twists and turns of day 1 polling
9am: polling has started! Honi is on the ground ready to bring you updates from the campaign trail.
You can check out our live exit polling here:
You can check out our live Tweets here:
You can also find our profiles of the candidates here.
10:47am: A Student Left Alliance campaigner has been cautioned by the returning officer for encroaching on the exclusion zone.
For those who may not be familiar due to a couple years of online campaigning, the exclusion zone is the area inside of a voting booth marked out with black tape.
No campaigning can take place inside a voting booth, including speaking across the line or wearing a campaign shirt inside. A violation of this rule constitutes a breach of the electoral regulations.
This is what is meant by walking a voter “over the line” – campaigning to them right until the final hurdle. Intense contestation of votes often occurs right at the line.