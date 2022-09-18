SRC Elections, SRC Elections 2022, Uncategorized //

LIVE: SRC Election 2022 Day 1

Honi keeps you updated with the twists and turns of day 1 polling

9am: polling has started! Honi is on the ground ready to bring you updates from the campaign trail.

10:47am: A Student Left Alliance campaigner has been cautioned by the returning officer for encroaching on the exclusion zone.

For those who may not be familiar due to a couple years of online campaigning, the exclusion zone is the area inside of a voting booth marked out with black tape.

No campaigning can take place inside a voting booth, including speaking across the line or wearing a campaign shirt inside. A violation of this rule constitutes a breach of the electoral regulations.

This is what is meant by walking a voter “over the line” – campaigning to them right until the final hurdle. Intense contestation of votes often occurs right at the line.

