LIVE: SRC Election 2022 Day 1

9am: polling has started! Honi is on the ground ready to bring you updates from the campaign trail.

Good morning! Today marks the first day of polling for the 2022 SRC Elections, follow along here for updates and goss. pic.twitter.com/hCpznZIM5i — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 18, 2022

10:47am: A Student Left Alliance campaigner has been cautioned by the returning officer for encroaching on the exclusion zone.

Colleges for SRC arrives! (And doesn't yet seem to grasp the concept of an exclusion zone) pic.twitter.com/qReBCC1Fsx — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 19, 2022

For those who may not be familiar due to a couple years of online campaigning, the exclusion zone is the area inside of a voting booth marked out with black tape.

No campaigning can take place inside a voting booth, including speaking across the line or wearing a campaign shirt inside. A violation of this rule constitutes a breach of the electoral regulations.

This is what is meant by walking a voter “over the line” – campaigning to them right until the final hurdle. Intense contestation of votes often occurs right at the line.