LIVE: SRC Election 2022 Day 3

11:50: Honi has gotten wind that Left Action has been campaigning in Mandarin, which is a breach of campaigning regulations. If true and approved by the electoral officer, the allegations could result in a temporary ban on their campaigning during today.

SAlt have also allegedly been telling voters that voting is compulsory.

11:08: Student Left Alliance have returned from the UTS strike and are out at Fisher. We also spot some campaigners wearing the official Grassroots uniform: tree-core (green shirt, brown pants).

10:56am: Finally, some action at Fisher!

Fisher booth is heating up – a pretty big wave of voters just arrived 😳 pic.twitter.com/hw7ngYIgTL — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2022

10:55: Honi is observing lots of Switch campaigners out and about on the Redfern side of campus, but very few actually walking people over the line. Potential voters are being friendly and taking a Switch How To Vote before walking away; Left Action have a similar number of campaigners on the trail, but it’s mostly their HTVs at the booth itself, suggesting SAlt are being more persistent in getting votes into the ballot box.

10:50: Switch (8) and Grassroots (14) have taken a considerable combined lead over Left Action in Day 3 voting, with 22 votes in total in today’s exit polling so far. Left Action still hold the overall majority of cumulative votes.

10:45: Lift on the scene with an orange corflute, but their lone campaigner is not wearing campaigning gear… where’s the election grind?

10:33: Voting has opened at the Conservatorium campus – without a single campaigner in sight! Honi would like to know where Artistry for SRC, who promised to present Con students, have gone… Sad!

SRC Prez Elect Lia Perkins is campaigning at the Con! If she can’t get there to campaign, why can’t Artistry …? pic.twitter.com/TI6pnRDX6r — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2022

10:10: Groots and Switch Campaigners have shown up at Fisher (at last)!

10:08: James Sherriff has announced that some Student Left Alliance campaigners will be heading to UTS for the staff strike action occurring today, and hopes to see other factions there. This may suggest that SLA aren’t too concerned about their electoral position on the final day of campaigning.

9:45am: Some entertaining inter-factional bickering has broken out at the Fisher Booth between what appears to be Amplify, Left Action, and Stand Up campaigners.

The booth’s voting rate right now is 0.15 votes per minute.

Stand Up, Left Action, and Amplify breaking into some kind of verbal fight at Fisher, yells of “shame” can be heard….. this is despite Fisher’s voting rate right now being 0.15 votes per minute 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/ImCiozk3f4 — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 20, 2022

9:17am: JFR is looking dead quiet right now, but quite a few SAlt members have been spotted on the Redfern Run, which receives major student foot traffic.

9:16am: The first vote has been cast at Fisher! (And we strongly suspect it was for Groots)

8:45am: Voting has opened at Fisher Library and Jane Foss Russell Building. Left Action campaigners have been spotted at the Fisher booth, perhaps hoping for a final push on their 2-day lead, which faltered a bit yesterday.

Despite Wednesday typically being the most foot traffic-heavy weekday on campus, a heavy shower of rain is expected for this afternoon. It is also currently extremely windy, so it’s unclear whether today will live up to expectations.