Body
Gemma Lucy Smart pens a poem.
there is no shame where i am going
the fleshy parts of my body
odd shaped full of fire
furnished with pain and tears
lumped under my doona
there is no shame where i am going
zebras are beautiful of course
but i no longer want to be one
collecting labels like old bottles
line them up under a window
there is no shame where i am going
bare feet breathe in the garden
melting on damp soil
if you try hard enough you can avoid it
arrange yourself correctly
there is no shame where i am going
turn off the computer
leave the tabs open
sit with it and it always eases
let me be still here