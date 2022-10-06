BREAKING: More than 170 arts undergraduate units scrapped in 2021

A total of 175 undergraduate units in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) have been removed since 2021, according to a dataset seen by Honi.

The cuts have been spread across 39 subject areas, including coursework areas, such as the Education programs and the Politics and International Relations stream.

Languages and Education have suffered the most severe cuts, with the Faculty removing 30 language units and 21 education units since 2021.

This is followed by History (17), Politics and International Relations (16), and English (14).

Celtic Studies has been abolished altogether as a major, with remaining units only on offer as English electives.

The number of unit cuts in FASS is more than ten times the estimated amount the University provided in a press release at the start of the year, where they claimed that only one dozen units would be rested.

“175 FASS unit cuts represents the reprehensible tip of the iceberg of austerity at this university,” SRC President Lauren Lancaster told Honi.

“While we experience the shrinking of degree diversity available to students, staff in these units are made redundant and laid off, while those who remain are overworked and underpaid,” Lancaster said.

“It is this myopic idea of tertiary education that the NTEU [National Tertiary Education Union] and students are fighting against, which makes it important to join us on the pickets October 13-14 to yet again fight for a better future at USYD.”

The data was retrieved by student Shane Areni, who scraped all the available units of study from the 2021 and 2022 Arts and Social Sciences (Undergraduate) Handbooks, which are both freely available online.

Last year, FASS attracted widespread criticism after leaked documents revealed that up to 250 undergraduate units and 240 postgraduate units were at risk of being axed.

The proposed cuts were part of an early version of the Faculty’s controversial Future FASS plan, which initially proposed to remove units that attracted fewer than 24 enrolments.

“These cuts are the result of changes to schools and departments in FASS that the Education Action Group fought last year,” said SRC Education Officer Deaglan Godwin.

“They demonstrate that management will prioritise their bottom line, over the quality of our education,” Godwin said.

Early Future FASS proposals also planned to dissolve the School of Literature, Arts and Media (SLAM) and the School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry (SOPHI).

However, a highly successful Save the Arts campaign by students and staff resulted in the preservation of Gender and Cultural Studies, Theatre and Performance Studies and Studies in Religion.

Since the campaign, the University has begun implementing a reformed version of the Future FASS Plan, which has promised no departmental changes or staff redundancies, but has made no commitment to reducing its reliance on casual staff.

The cuts to units in FASS, which affect both students and staff, occur in the context of the University recording a $1.04 billion surplus in 2021.

The NTEU is currently involved in negotiations with USyd management for better working conditions, including retaining the 40/40/20 teaching-research-administrative model, reversing the high rates of casualisation, and a real pay rise in line with the rate of inflation.

As part of their campaign, staff have gone on 24-hour and 48-hour strikes throughout the year, including setting up picket lines at entrances to the University.

Subject Area Number of

cuts Indigenous Studies 1 Anthropology 6 Arabic Language and

Culture 1 Archaeology 6 Environmental, Agricultural

and Research Economics 1 Art History 8 Asian Studies 7 Visual Arts 1 Chinese Studies 6 Celtic Studies 3 Criminology 1 Political Economy 5 Education (Health and Physical

Education) 4 Education (Secondary) 6 Education (Primary) 10 Education (General) 1 English 14 European Studies 4 Service Learning in

Indigenous Communities 1 French and Francophone

Studies 7 Gender and Cultural Studies 1 Politics and International

Relations 16 Germanic Studies 2 History 17 International and Comparative

Literature Studies 3 Indonesian Studies 4 Italian Studies 5 Jewish Civilisation Thought

and Culture 1 Japanese Studies 1 Korean Studies 3 Linguistics 2 Music 1 Philosophy 7 Theatre and Performance

Studies 2 Studies in Religion 1 Sociology 2 Socio-legal Studies 1 Spanish and Latin

American Studies 1 Interdisciplinary Studies 4 Languages (Total) 30 Education (Total) 21 Total 175 Total number of units removed from Arts undergraduate unit between 2021-2022.

In a statement to Honi, a University of Sydney spokesperson called the data “inaccurate” and a “misrepresentation”.

“The handbook is a static document, which is not searchable and does not provide accurate sessional data or indicate which units of study have been closed or added after the handbook deadline,” the spokesperson said.

They also described the way the data had been grouped as “problematic”, claiming that “even when it is analysed via the categories adopted, there is a net difference of just 16 units between 2021 and 2022”.

“The majority of changes are accounted for by the rotation and retirement of units as well new degree structures (for example in Education) that have superseded those that were in place in 2021,” they said.

USyd staff will be going on strike for 48 hours on Thursday and Friday in Week 10, on 13 to 14 October after University management failed to concede on key demands.