Eleventh hour candidate contests SULS president race

Fourth year law student Allan Freehill has dived headfirst into student politics in an unprecedented late entry to the race for Sydney University Law Society (SULS) President.

Freehill, who described his politics as “socially progressive, economically conservative”, is running with an ambitious set of policies that seek to overhaul the University’s richest society.

The Finance major explained his separatist plan to establish the Law School as a separate institution to the University. “Why should my student money go to subsidising idiotic pursuits like the dramatic arts, when Negotiations Comps exist?”

Freehill also promised to establish a special taskforce to shoot vexatious New Law shitters on sight.