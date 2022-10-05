Unglazed Ceramics

a large scar furls around my shoulder blade

and she didn’t ask, just drew my shirt up to cover it.

i kissed her so much, not because she was beautiful but because she was mine

but again my hands were too heavy,

my gaze too desperate,

and i leaned too hard and she fell and cracked like porcelain.

they were the roaring bonfire, and i the wet leaf in the pit.

i knew a mirror like that, once —

its edges were soft and white; adorned, it hid

but saw everything from between the hinges

and one day i found it echoed in the quiet space between my imagination and the bedroom

and with vanity i sealed my curse

with unbridled arrogance and vanity, i sealed it like a tomb.

a thousand silver pieces,

a million microbes,

and one wretched, scabbed child,

whose eyes won’t leave the fragments.