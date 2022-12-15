NatCon 2022: Day 3 Wrapped

Our reporters awoke bright and early Wednesday morning, ready for a third day of Natcon, NUS’ yearly debate on national student union policy and strategy. With a change in seating arrangement separating SAlt and NLS, things were looking up as they filed into the lecture hall for a day of lively (if not inane) debate. A ‘physical altercation’ occurred the previous night, and those involved in the brawl were warned that they would be removed from the conference before the end of the day.

NLS spoke to a motion on sex work, stating that ‘so many students do sex work to support themselves. Sex work is work, workers need to be protected.” Despite speaking against the criminalisation of sex work, SAlt spoke against the celebration of sex work as progressive. They ultimately voted against the motion.

As SAlt opened debate about the Religious Discrimination Bill (RDB), their speaker was cut off by the organiser for wearing the wrong lanyard – delegates are unable to enter the floor until they provide the correct identification. Nonetheless, they confronted Labor factions about the bill, demanding their stance given Federal Labor’s promised support for the bill.

NLS argued that they would not support a discriminatory Religious Discrimination Bill, saying that they ‘cannot commit the NUS to condemning any form of a RDB’. The motion to condemn the bill failed as Unity and NLS voted against it.

Autonomous Chapters

During the First Nations chapter, SAlt moved to ‘tax the most destructive companies to fund education”. Unity criticised the motion for being ‘tacked on’ and unproductive in the autonomous chapter. A motion to make the First Nations Officer autonomous and elected by First Nations delegates was passed.

The Uluru Statement was another point of contention, with members of SAlt speaking against it. They said that ‘we have to stand with the people in the streets, not the oppressors!’, while an NLS speaker said ‘Indigenous people decided on this [Uluru Statement], we don’t need some white saviour bullshit’. A motion to condemn the ‘tokenism’ of the Voice to Parliament ultimately failed.

The disabilities chapter saw the passage of a motion to organise an AccessCon once every two years. The current disabilities officer Georgie McDaid spoke in favour of the motion, saying ‘it is a great opportunity for disabled students to come together across the country to discuss issues which affect them’.

The International chapter, typically the shortest at Natcon, included motions supporting free tertiary education for all and less discriminatory hiring practices. Motions passed with little dissent, apart from SAlt criticising Labor’s lust for lobbying, as usual.

The Ethnocultural chapter opened with a motion to free Palestine. A representative from the Australian Jewish Students Union condemned the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, stating that ‘excluding us from the conversation will enshrine tokenisation and risk danger occurring to Jewish students’.

A Jewish SAlt speaker argued that the movement to free Palestine is an anti-racist struggle, and that BDS should not be construed as anti-semitic. The motion ultimately passed with support from SAlt, NLS and some independents.

As the ethnocultural chapter continued, a motion was passed to instate an ethnocultural officer at all affiliated student unions.

The small and regional chapter opened with little fanfare, as SAlt delegates continued to heckle Labor delegates, telling them to film a video of themselves denouncing the Labor Party. It seems that despite their disapproval of the party’s stance on refugees and the Religious Discrimination Bill, Labor delegates are hesitant to put it into concrete form. SAlt should know better, staffer jobs are on the line!

A procedural motion to ban non-Middle Eastern delegates from wearing scarves was passed. An NLS speaker accused members of SAlt of “appropriating Middle Eastern culture” and of emulating Pauline Hanson as they wore traditional Palestinian Keffiyeh, a rising symbol of the movement to free Palestine. “It’s our fucking culture to stand in solidarity with people,” a SAlt speaker yelled back.

Election of National Executive

Following the withdrawal of nominations, the following people were elected to the NUS National Executive unopposed.

President Bailey Riley (NLS) General Secretary Sheldon Gait (Unity) Education Officer Xavier Dupe (SAlt) Women’s Officer Emily Searle (Unity) Welfare Officer Grace Franco (Unity) Queer Officers Grace Hill (SAlt) and Damien Nguyen (Groots) First Nations Officer Patrick Taylor (Unity) Disability Officer Isabella Harding (NLS) International Students Officer Arya Kushwaha (Unity) Ethnocultural Officer Ben Naiju (Unity) Small & Regional Officer Cheyne Howard (Unity) VE Officer Salwa Kilzi (NLS)

The following people have been elected to the state branches unopposed.

NSW State Branch President Aidan O’Rourke (Unity) NSW State Branch Education Vice-President Ishbel Dunsmore (Groots) VIC State Branch President Guleid Abdullahi (Unity) VIC State Branch Education Vice-President Mitch Evans (NLS) WA State Branch President Dylan Botica (NLS) WA State Branch Education Vice-President Melani De Alwis (NLS) ACT State Branch President Luke Manning (Independent) ACT State Branch Education Vice-President Contested QLD State Branch President Edward Uzelin (Unity) QLD State Branch Education Vice-President Yi-Hung Chen (NLS) SA State Branch President Contested SA State Branch Education Vice-President Contested

Roles that are contested will be determined on Day 4 of the conference.

Question Time

Office bearer reports opened, accompanied by questions from student media, including our comrades at Woroni and Farrago. When pushed on recent embezzlement, the General Secretary states that there was a ‘clear lack of accountability’ within the NUS. They have since enforced a ‘more formal’ executive committee, enhancing ‘open communication’.

