Whorescopes: Week One

Happy Pisces season — we are entering the brink of autumn, looking at colder days and more time to spend under the sheets. You could explore so much as you shimmy into the turtlenecks but that doesn’t mean you have to throw your gorgeous underwear away.

Aries: A lot of your passions can be masculine in their expression due to the domination of Mars, but this is the time to let out your feminine passion. Go for hearty morning walks, add flowers in your room when indulging in passionate encounters, or just colour your vibrators pastel!

Taurus: Go be a whore, remember that you do not have to in-take everything. Have mulled wine with that hotshot in the bar, break into a party at the pub, or go for a naked night swim before summer finishes.

Gemini: Be more buoyant with your day-to-day interactions because nothing’s like a hearty meal before steamy time with your partner (or yourself), laughing genuinely (take a break, you sook) or curating a sexy playlist.

Cancer: The moon loves you so in times of loneliness take inspiration from its beauty. How do people fuck on the moon, kiss under its glimmering light, and how will your sexual actions be impacted by the phases of the moon? The softness of the moon is the driver of your wildest fantasies.

Leo: It might always be sunny in Philadelphia but you are going to be sooooo wet in the coming week. Tread with fun and benefit from your high rates of arousal (all with consent). Nurture care in your approaches nevertheless and use all of it to get closer to your fantasies.

Virgo: You might find a lot of your structure coming back but looking different from what it used to be. Your beds might be a bit messier in the mornings but you will get it all back after a cup of coffee. The power of Mercury, your planet, lies in strong communication so you must find bliss in raucous sexual conversations and vulnerabilities nevertheless.

Libra: You are intrigued by the power of sultry imaginations expressed through song lyrics so you might find yourself weirdly aroused by lyrics indulging in dirty talk. You might find yourself so immersed in fantasies and probably writing your own imaginations of kissing aggressively at dawn.

Scorpio: Things are getting back to normal from a period of stagnancy so you might find yourself distant from the world of sex. Take it easy, sweet child, you shall reap peachy results from what you sow (rest).

Sagittarius: Not all foreplay needs to be outstandingly adventurous, sometimes you need yo kiss for 10-minutes straight before the main action. Stop overanalysing you doofus, let it flow naturally!

Capricorn: Sometimes rosy view of romance is what you need so if you find yourself diving into scenarios like running across the airport for love, deep art gallery dates, or daydreaming about them, let it be. Butterflies are fun.

Aquarius: You want to try on more harnesses and leather accessories in your everyday dressing and I can see you looking dope from across the road. Roar!

Pisces: It is your season, so it is okay to pose in front of the camera everyday tits out! Super liked already.