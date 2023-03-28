40 Years of Radio Skid Row

Community radio has always been a vital resource for marginalized communities around the world, giving voices to those actively silenced by mainstream media, particularly the working class, indigenous communities, and ethnic groups. Platforming radical ideas intentionally excluded from commercialised media, it plays a vital role in cultivating communities through the airwaves. As the inner cities become more gentrified, it is even more pivotal for spaces like these to continue.

Radio Skid Row was born in response to the need for a grassroots space in Sydney; one that was accessible to Indigenous communities in inner Sydney in a self-determined fashion, that did not restrict broadcasting or how long a program was broadcasted for. I don’t want to diminish the countless hours of advocacy and organisation it took to achieve what Radio Skid Row has succeeded to do. It was uncharted territory, near impossible to establish, but somehow through the sheer determination of these staunch communities, a radio station built solely for their struggles was born.

Ultimately, the struggles of marginalised communities transcend race, and Radio Skid Row came to serve communities outside the Indigenous communities of Australia. A valuable function of the radio station was its ability to connect the struggles of these communities.

For those displaced by Apartheid South Africa, Radio Skid Row became a safe haven for political activists where they could share news to the broader African community. This continued long after Nelson Mandela’s release from prison and the abolition of apartheid. Now, Afrika Connexions is the longest running show on Radio Skid row and continues to be aired weekly on Sunday from 12-3pm, giving voice to the African communities in Australia as they did back in the 1980s.

Radio Skid Row continues to platform marginalized communities across the inner west. It is still an activist, grassroots community radio station showcasing 40 different shows, broadcasting in 16 different languages, with over 80 broadcasters, 3 part-time staff, and 8 board members to run the station. Community training in broadcasting has been at the forefront of Radio Skid Row’s vision, equipping volunteers with valuable skills. This training continues to be a valuable asset to the broader Sydney community.

This year, Radio Skid Row will be celebrating their 40th anniversary on air, and a few events are planned to commemorate this momentous year. A spokesperson from Radio Skid Row has expressed that “we need the support of the community more than ever so we can continue to broadcast for another 40 years!”

2023 will also be a defining year for Radio Skid Row as they embark on the process of going digital.This means that the broadcasts will improve in quality and accessibility, increasing the scope of audiences across Sydney and beyond. The plans for the year are still in progress, however those who would like to get involved in the celebrations are welcome. You can listen to Radio Skid Row on 88.9FM and on their website at https://radioskidrow.org/. Radio Skid Row needs people from the community to continue contributing if it’s to last as a platform for marginalised voices. Check out their volunteering page for more: https://radioskidrow.org/volunteer-skidrow/