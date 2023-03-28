the summers are sweltering in sydney

and as usual, he greets me at the front door

ready to eat the lunch i had neglected for the games of bullrush on the oval

today

he has something special to show me

he’s holding a paper card in his hands shyly

he shows me his scribbling

it’s English on paper cards

he speaks quietly and softly

i’m not sure what he’s asking, i tell him

“4 tomatoes please” he punctuates these three words with clarity and confidence he explains

he is going down to the road to the fruit & vege shop

he is going to buy tomatoes

with the English he is learning on paper cards

the tomatoes

that will go into the stir-fry with fish sauce

its pungent fumes that will suffocate the kitchen

it smells like home, it is home

the tomatoes

melting with the tofu and sliced purple onion

he knows this recipe all too well, he’d seen his mother cook it a million times and now

he makes it

for us

he is simply doing this

for us

i watch as he walks down the road

his figure exhausted by the weight of being a foreigner

but filled with love of the family he has been longing to meet in a world where he only exists

for us

in a world where he also writes

English on paper cards