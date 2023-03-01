Find the imposter: Games for every season

After the surging popularity of Among Us during the pandemic — keeping us entertained in our lockdown lives — many find-the-imposter type games have hit the market. If you aren’t sure where to get started, here are recommendations for one to try for each season.

A warm fuzzy autumn in a village: Eville

Welcome to the village where you use your skills and items to protect yourself and the neighbours that you trust, from Conspirators who attack at night. You can buy locks and tripwires, or make potions. Even if a player has already died, they can still play as ghosts and buy skills from the ghost trader to help the living villagers. The warm feeling of community makes this game perfect for autumn.

A cold thrilling winter voyage: Dread Hunger

The crew are under pressure trying to survive the cruel winter on the ship. At the same time, they have to look out for betrayal. An immersive experience drags your emotions into it. For example, when betrayal is right in front of you, but you are starving and freezing and can’t do anything but continue dying, it’s extremely frustrating… until the next game begins.

A fresh start in spring: Goose Goose Duck

This game has gone viral for their cute cartoon art style, interesting role design and the

diverse customisation options for your own goose avatar. Plus, it’s free. What else could make it a better game to start with?

A luxurious summer holiday: First Class Trouble

First Class Trouble is set in a luxury spaceship. You are tasked with finding out who are Personoids, hiding among the human residents.The funniest thing in this game is that if you suspect another player and want to kill them, you have to first hug them from the back first, and then ask another player to choke them. I guess it’s not always nice if you can hug in games.