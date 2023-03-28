Mum, I Promise You Success

Michele: I knew it was going to fail. I didn’t, I didn’t, not one minute I think it was going to be successful but I couldn’t tell you that until I show you the result.

Leo [scoffs]: Yes, until you show me the result.

Michele: What was that?

Leo: Nothing. Nothing.

Michele: What was that smirk about?

Leo: I just thought of something funny, sorry.

Michele [rises]: You think this is a kid show? This is serious business. This is TV commercial ad. You think you just show your face and you do a bit of hair flick and then you get the job?

Leo [explaining]: Look, Mum, I tried my hardest.

Michele: Trying is not good enough! Thousands of people competing. What makes you more memorable? Try to dig deep in each character they give you. When I tell you something, think hard about what I said. I don’t just talk rubbish and repeat rubbish. What I say is important. And drop your arrogant! I took you that far. I know one thing or two or more. Not cowboy like you just rock up and think oh yeah, I got this. I call that cowboy. You want to be a cowboy?

[Leo sits in silence chewing his food very slowly. Michele looks at John for input, then stares blankly at the TV screen. John coughs.]

John [coarsely]: Yes well I think –

Michele: Watch –

John: You should listen to mum.

Michele: And learn and be humble, and practise and practise and practise and play the character.

Leo [exhaustedly]: Yes, yes ! I get it !

Michele [sternly]: Don’t be rude.

Leo [pissed]: I get it. Calm down. Just sit down and eat. Dinner is getting cold.

Michele [angrily]: Who are you talking to? Who are you talking to !

Leo [regretfully]: Yes [pause] I’m talking to my Mum.

Michele: I teach you to be respectful –

Leo: How can I be respectful to you when you’re not being respectful to me !

Michele: Not to be so rude to your own mum ! You will never get anywhere with your arrogance and rudeness.

Leo [Wildly]: There you go again “arrogance and rudeness”.

Michele: Who do you think you are? What? You’re just standing there looking at me? Answer me! [Michele pauses to wait for an answer.] You will never be successful. I don’t think you’ve got what it takes. Successful people never have bad relationships with their mum. Those who have a bad relationship with their mum will always struggle in life. I didn’t raise a stupid cowboy son who is so rude to his mum and talks like that. You can leave whenever. Go ! No need to house someone so rude and ungrateful as you.

John [trying to wrap up the conversation]: Okay, Leo ! So what are you going to do from now on? Leo?

Michele: [A suffering look draws upon Michele, as if she sees his destiny being burnt to ashes.] I’m really worried about your future Leo. You need to learn. And learn fast. Otherwise I can’t see you survive in your industry.

Leo [deep breath]: I’ll make sure to re-read the brief and prepare earlier next time.

John [adds]: And do it properly next time.

Michele: You know it’s not too late to change careers? Maybe music isn’t for you. Some people have special talents and got what it takes to become successful, but not you. With arrogance like that. [Leo stands up having enough of the conversation. He grabs his wallet, jacket, car keys and leaves towards the door not saying a word to Michele.] Where are you going? Leo, where are you going !

[Leo slams the door closed behind him.]