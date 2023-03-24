NTEU postpones Wednesday’s strike with Friday’s strike to go ahead as planned

The University of Sydney Branch of the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) are cancelling the strike planned for Wednesday next week. The strike on Friday will continue as planned.

In place of the Wednesday strike, the NTEU will strike again during Week 7 — unless an acceptable offer is proposed before then. The day of this strike is currently yet to be confirmed.

The NTEU will have another member’s meeting next week to monitor any changes made by management during ongoing bargaining.

These changes come after a 50-50 vote for postponing or proceeding with next week’s strikes occurred at a union meeting on Thursday in response to the proposal of a new offer.

President of the USYD NTEU Branch, Nick Riemer, said that “Unless members decide management have made the movement that we need – and that they can certainly afford – we’ll be striking again on Friday March 31, and again the week after.”

Sydney Uni management thought that they'd wedged @NTEUnion members, but they should think again. At a meeting with almost 600 people at its height, *not a single one* voted for or spoke in favour of accepting management's deal. That's pretty much unprecedented. #USydstrike pic.twitter.com/0nINqV5zFm — Nick Riemer (@NickRiemer1) March 24, 2023

David Brophy, Vice-President (Academic) of the USYD NTEU Branch, said on Twitter that the plan was a compromise between supporters of both motions proposed at the meeting, to allow the branch to keep moving forward.