Short and Sweet: April SRC Council Meeting Recap

Once again, the editors of Honi Soit were tasked to report on the battleground that is the SRC Council — this time, we found ourselves in the cushy halls of the Abercrombie Building. Despite there being the usual level of chaos and absurd self-seriousness (mainly from Libs as per usual), it was packed into a fiery burst of 38 minutes.

95th SRC Council Meeting lengths

SAlt Shenanigans

Even before the meeting was formally open, the editors reporting were accosted by Socialist Alternative and chastised for the removal of a motion on the status of one of the editors. Honi has never felt more alive. After shouting at other factions and pulling the finger, SAlt promptly left in a fit of collective rage. Fortunately, quorum was still intact!

Liberals grow up challenge (impossible)

Due to a room clash, the meeting was moved from the classroom to a lecture room downstairs. Office-bearers gave their reports, with the past month being notable for protests. Education Officer Ishbel Dunsmore (Grassroots) spoke on the success of the NTEU strikes and sent out a “dishonourable mention” to notable scab Satvik Sharma (Liberal) for pushing past the pickets. Sharma continued his bid for the unfunniest standup routine of all time, and brandished a literal lump of coal. He did his best impression of ScoMo (yuck) before screaming into the microphone.

The Libs attempted to craft “gotcha moments” by asking asinine questions, but were met with crisp responses.

“Can you name one or two things that the recent strikes have changed?” asked Cooper Gannon (Liberal).

Welfare Officer Harrison Brennan (Grassroots) responded, “Yes, management has changed their bargaining agreement with the union!”

Despite their incessant childish antics, this response was met with crickets from the Libs.

Women’s Officers Iggy Boyd (Grassroots) and Alev Saracoglu (SLA) spoke on the success of Womens’ Collective’s action against the Day of the Unborn Child. Earlier in the meeting Thomas Thorpe (Liberal) questioned the SRC’s opposition to the Day of the Unborn Child. President Lia Perkins (Grassroots) answered, describing “it is an act of hatred and cruelty.”

Quorum Quagmire

The struggle to meet quorum persisted as Honi heard NLS plotting their escape in the table in front. Very strange, considering that councillors spent an exorbitant amount of time on Facebook profile templates, and flyering on Eastern Avenue to get here in the first place.

NLS strutted out the room and Unity sprinted down the aisle, presumably to avoid any heckling. Honi heard through the grapevine (USyd-hack Twitter) that this was due to some farcical factional fights.

After a final count, Council was declared inquorate, and Honi went off to get some ice cream. Stay tuned for May Council, and consider coming to watch with popcorn, it is bound to end in flames.