Music //
Songs of revolution
Sound is political — it is living, breathing and disturbing all at once. There’s music in silence and revolutions brewing in everyday sounds we encounter. Come traverse over lands with us listening to revolutionary music from different struggles around the world. I hope you enjoy listening to this playlist as much as I enjoyed making it!
Sound is political — it is living, breathing and disturbing all at once. There’s music in silence and revolutions brewing in everyday sounds we encounter. Come traverse over lands with us listening to revolutionary music from different struggles around the world. I hope you enjoy listening to this playlist as much as I enjoyed making it!