Students and staff at the Sydney Dental Hospital impacted by the Surry Hills fire

University of Sydney staff and students at the Sydney Dental Hospital were evacuated due to a fire in Surry Hills on Thursday afternoon.

The University has cancelled all classes in the Sydney Dental Hospital for Friday 26 May, and has advised students and staff to avoid the area.

The fire on Randle Street was a street over from the Sydney Dental Hospital, which is located near Central Station on Chalmers Street. The Sydney Dental Hospital is within the exclusion zone set by Fire and Rescue earlier in the evening.

We have now gained the upper hand on this major fire. An exclusion zone remains in place with the public urged to avoid the area.

People living in the vicinity of the fire scene should keep their windows and external doors closed to prevent potential impacts of smoke. pic.twitter.com/XyPl2Hqifa — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) May 25, 2023

A University spokesperson said that “Our Sydney Dental School community based at Sydney Dental Hospital was evacuated this afternoon as a precaution following the fire at the nearby building on Randall Street, Surry Hills.

“We are very relieved that all students and staff have been accounted for, and safely evacuated. We are working closely with emergency services and building management to ensure the safety of our community and a return to normal operations as soon as safe and practical.”

The fire — which was earlier classified as a tenth alarm (the most severe type of fire) — has been declared to be contained, with firefighters expected to continue working through the night.