USU Board Candidate Profile 2023: Whiskey
Honi’s profile and interview with 2023 USU Board candidate Whiskey the Cat.
Slogan: #Whiskey4Wildlife
Colour: Orange
Quiz Score: Unfortunately our cat translator was unavailable, so Whiskey was unable to complete the quiz.
Faction: pure, no stupol allowed <3 <3
Favourite USU Outlet: Catyard
Meow. I’m Whiskey. A cat. Everyone wanders, petting me. They try to find me. Sometimes I like the pats. Sometimes the plants are more fun. I am happy to sit in sun.
Student experience sucks atm. BIRD. Too much money goes to live, not enough to relax, to sit, to think, to love. Pondering in sun. BIRD. meow. Living in sun. Oh, to love…
Sometimes i wish i could talk. If a cat meows on Abercrombie alone, does it make a sound?