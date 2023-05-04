USU Board Candidate Profile 2023: Whiskey

Slogan: #Whiskey4Wildlife

Colour: Orange

Quiz Score: Unfortunately our cat translator was unavailable, so Whiskey was unable to complete the quiz.

Faction: pure, no stupol allowed <3 <3

Favourite USU Outlet: Catyard

Meow. I’m Whiskey. A cat. Everyone wanders, petting me. They try to find me. Sometimes I like the pats. Sometimes the plants are more fun. I am happy to sit in sun.

Student experience sucks atm. BIRD. Too much money goes to live, not enough to relax, to sit, to think, to love. Pondering in sun. BIRD. meow. Living in sun. Oh, to love…

Sometimes i wish i could talk. If a cat meows on Abercrombie alone, does it make a sound?