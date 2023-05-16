Words Reap What They Sow
Sticks and stones may break my bones but words seeds and sows.
Ideas are planted through connections
Conversations make them grow
Nurtured through research and investigation
The words are irrigation
Whether a weed for pain and destruction
Or a seed for change and representation
Words reap what they sow
Stick and stones may break my bones but words control us
The law states as thus
Do this or be punished
Follow the words written by those in power, or be devoured
The power of words aren’t hidden in shadows
They’re plain to see
The motion to get from A to B, takes the use of a GPS
Turn right
Turn left
Take the second exit
Laws govern, words dictate
Sticks and stones may break my bones but words define us.
You, me
He, She, Them
Woman, Non-binary, Man
Cisgender, Transgender
Straight, Gay
Student, Teacher
Friend, Family
Bigot, Ally
Who are you, Who am I
The words you choose, define you
The words I choose, define me
Respect that.
Sticks and stones may break my bones but the pen is mightier than the sword.
Wield your weapon with care.