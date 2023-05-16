Sticks and stones may break my bones but words seeds and sows.

Ideas are planted through connections

Conversations make them grow

Nurtured through research and investigation

The words are irrigation

Whether a weed for pain and destruction

Or a seed for change and representation

Words reap what they sow

Stick and stones may break my bones but words control us

The law states as thus

Do this or be punished

Follow the words written by those in power, or be devoured

The power of words aren’t hidden in shadows

They’re plain to see

The motion to get from A to B, takes the use of a GPS

Turn right

Turn left

Take the second exit

Laws govern, words dictate



Sticks and stones may break my bones but words define us.

You, me

He, She, Them

Woman, Non-binary, Man

Cisgender, Transgender

Straight, Gay

Student, Teacher

Friend, Family

Bigot, Ally

Who are you, Who am I

The words you choose, define you

The words I choose, define me

Respect that.

Sticks and stones may break my bones but the pen is mightier than the sword.

Wield your weapon with care.