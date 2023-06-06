Five storey teaching and learning building proposed for Science Road

The University of Sydney has proposed a new $80.5 million project to house a teaching and learning hub at the intersection of Ross Street, Science Road, and Parramatta Road.

In a development application lodged with the New South Wales Department of Planning & Environment in April, the University described the proposed “Ross Street Teaching & Learning Hub” as a “a multi-disciplinary General Teaching Space that is proposed to be constructed to accommodate the identified shortfall of quality teaching space across the University post Covid 19.”

A demountable village (A06) currently occupies the site of the proposed development. The University is seeking to replace these temporary buildings with a new five storey building with approximately 5,800m2 of floor area.

A map of the proposed site, included as part of the University’s proposal.

“The typology of spaces will predominantly consist of large flat floor seminar rooms, plantroom, circulation space and supporting food and beverage offering on Level 1,” the University said in its State Significant Development proposal.

It proposed fitting the building with “teaching spaces that test learning at scale, with a minimum capacity of 60 students and at least one ‘as-large-as-possible’ classroom for Connected Learning at Scale style teaching.”

Describing the building as “futureproofed”, the University added that it will have a “skeleton that is scalable, provides uniformity and supports multiple configurations.”

The new building is not intended to accommodate any staff, solely focussing on providing educational spaces. The University described current teaching spaces as “oversubscribed” in its submission.

The University predicts that the project will be completed by the first quarter of 2026, with construction work to begin in late 2024.

If the development is approved, the construction work will take place via the Ross Street entrance and Science Road, in a bid to protect pedestrian safety.

A traffic assessment, to ensure pedestrian safety, is yet to be completed.